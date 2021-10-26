Published: 11:09 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM October 26, 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council is asking residents to share their ideas about how to improve cycling and walking around Soham.

Several proposals have been put forward, including making Clay Street and part of Station Road (towards Pratt Street) one-way with contraflow cycle lanes.

Traffic calming chicanes are also proposed where Fountain Lane joins Station Road with ‘cushions’ along the length of Clay Street to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.

Station Road west towards the new rail station and Fountain Lane would also remain two-way for all traffic.

Some additional measures which might be possible (subject to funding) could include improvements to cycling and walking connections around West Drive, West Drive Gardens and Berrycroft.

There could also be a vehicle weight limit on Mereside near the new rail station.

The consultation to see whether these schemes under central Government's Active Travel initiative meets local requirements will run until January 17, 2022.

It will also be subject to statutory consultation as part of the traffic regulation order process should they be taken forward.

To share your thoughts, review the drawings and map then fill out this survey via http://consultcambs.uk.engagementhq.com/soham.

Paper copies are available on request by calling 0345 045 5212 or from November at the Town Council offices for those without internet access.

If there are any questions about the proposals, email transport.delivery@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or get in touch by phone.

Councillor Peter McDonald, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee, said: “We want to encourage Soham residents to make walking or cycling their first choice - especially for shorter journeys around the town.

"We are asking local people for their feedback on some proposals which would offer more space for pedestrians or people on bikes.

“We need your input on the ideas put forward in the consultation to ensure if we do make any road changes these are the right ones for the Soham community and will work alongside changes in traffic levels once the new rail station opens.”