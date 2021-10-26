News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Residents asked to share ideas on how improve cycling and walking in East Cambs town

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:09 AM October 26, 2021    Updated: 11:11 AM October 26, 2021
Improvements for cyclists and pedestrians be made to Soham town centre. Pictures: Google Street View

Improvements for cyclists and pedestrians be made to Soham town centre. Pictures: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire County Council is asking residents to share their ideas about how to improve cycling and walking around Soham. 

Several proposals have been put forward, including making Clay Street and part of Station Road (towards Pratt Street) one-way with contraflow cycle lanes.

Traffic calming chicanes are also proposed where Fountain Lane joins Station Road with ‘cushions’ along the length of Clay Street to encourage drivers to reduce their speed.

Station Road west towards the new rail station and Fountain Lane would also remain two-way for all traffic. 

Some additional measures which might be possible (subject to funding) could include improvements to cycling and walking connections around West Drive, West Drive Gardens and Berrycroft.

You may also want to watch:

There could also be a vehicle weight limit on Mereside near the new rail station. 

The consultation to see whether these schemes under central Government's Active Travel initiative meets local requirements will run until January 17, 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crews tackle huge Fens blaze
  2. 2 Fundraiser for mum with terminal cancer to 'have a good Christmas with her family'
  3. 3 Crash driver flees leaving female passenger injured
  1. 4 ‘I’m Lovin It’ burglars caught by McDonald's trip
  2. 5 Of all the places in all the city to park an uninsured 4x4
  3. 6 22 arrests, drugs, cash and weapons seized in county lines crackdown
  4. 7 Heroin dealer kept machete at home
  5. 8 Our archives reveal the 'crackpot' idea to re-open disused rail lines
  6. 9 Rail volunteers recognised at awards ceremony
  7. 10 Sat nav 'takes one for the team' in bridge crash

It will also be subject to statutory consultation as part of the traffic regulation order process should they be taken forward. 

To share your thoughts, review the drawings and map then fill out this survey via http://consultcambs.uk.engagementhq.com/soham

Paper copies are available on request by calling 0345 045 5212 or from November at the Town Council offices for those without internet access.

If there are any questions about the proposals, email transport.delivery@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or get in touch by phone. 

Councillor Peter McDonald, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee, said: “We want to encourage Soham residents to make walking or cycling their first choice - especially for shorter journeys around the town.

"We are asking local people for their feedback on some proposals which would offer more space for pedestrians or people on bikes. 

“We need your input on the ideas put forward in the consultation to ensure if we do make any road changes these are the right ones for the Soham community and will work alongside changes in traffic levels once the new rail station opens.”

Cambridgeshire County Council
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia has halted an Ipswich to Peterborough train at Ely

Cambs Live | Updated

Rowdy passengers force train cancellation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sunday morning in Ely and police stop this suspected drink driver.

Cambs Live

Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Naoki Toyota is the UK managing director of The Sparkling Sake Brewery, which has launched in Ely

'UK dream became a reality': Sparkling sake brewery launches in Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Scene at Almond Drive after fire crews tackled bungalow blaze

Cambs Live | Updated

Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon