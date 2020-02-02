'Don't name 13-year-old victim or suspect' plea by East Cambs Police after Soham assault

Police appealed for a social media black-out in Soham to preserve the identity of a 13 year old victim of an assault and the his alleged assailant, also 13. Archant

A social media plea has gone out to Soham for residents not to name a 13-year-old suspect arrested on suspicion of a serious assault on another teenage boy.

The victim, also 13, was subjected to a serious assault, says Cambridgeshire police, and he needed hospital treatment as a result.

The attack happened in Soham on Saturday evening and police say they have "taken action" that has led to an arrest.

The spokesman used Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook to make this statement today (Sunday).

"Last night we were made aware of an assault on a 13-year-old boy in Soham, resulting in him requiring hospital treatment," said the spokesman,

"We have taken action following information from the public and a 13-year-old boy is now in police custody on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm (ABH)."

The statement added: "Please can we remind people not to post any comments or information on social media which could identify both the suspect or the victim."

"They are both children and lawfully they have the right to remain anonymous, unless a judge in court specifies otherwise."