Advanced search

LETTER: ‘Many shoppers do not observe distancing or take their own or other people’s safety seriously’

PUBLISHED: 11:06 08 May 2020

Karen Fleming

During the lockdown Ely Standard reader Karen Fleming has been using various supermarkets in Ely to buy groceries for neighbours. She says

During the lockdown Ely Standard reader Karen Fleming has been using various supermarkets in Ely to buy groceries for neighbours. She says "I find that Sainsbury’s and Tesco are the best for safely arranging their store procedures and the number of customers they allow in." Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

During the lockdown I have been using various supermarkets in Ely to buy groceries for neighbours.

I find that Sainsbury’s and Tesco are the best for safely arranging their store procedures and the number of customers they allow in.

Aldi and Waitrose have quite narrow aisles but do not have a one-way system to avoid people getting too close together as they pass.

However I have found in all the stores that staff stacking shelves are sometimes not following safe distancing guidelines.

This was worst in Aldi where there were multiple incidents during one of my visits where staff got to close to me or other customers - within centimetres in one case.

I complained in the store and to their head office but little was done. As a result I have not been back there to shop.

Even in Sainsbury’s where I shopped this week, a staff member came up behind me so silently that I had no warning and no opportunity to back away or protest before he walked past within a foot of me.

You may also want to watch:

I followed him and complained verbally, receiving an apology, but this is no guarantee that he would not do the same again to someone else.

Such incidents are totally unnecessary, in a big store with wide aisles and a very low number of customers!

Many people at large do not observe distancing or take their own or other people’s safety seriously, and we have to accept that, unfortunately.

However, it is little short of criminal that staff in food stores are not absolutely drilled in safety procedures.

My personal circumstances are; that I have a family member at home who is in the high risk category, and I also work in a hands-on therapeutic environment where many of the service users are very vulnerable to infection.

I take every measure I can, in my routines at home and at work, to keep them safe; but my efforts could be in vain because of the casual disregard for safety among people who should know better. Everyone has to buy food; each and every food store customer has the right to be safe, and to know they are keeping their families safe.

Additionally, as we start to ease some of the lockdown practices, we need to know even more that people are adhering to safety standards.

I would like to know if you have received similar stories from your readership, and if you would consider featuring a letter about this matter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

LETTER: ‘Many shoppers do not observe distancing or take their own or other people’s safety seriously’

During the lockdown Ely Standard reader Karen Fleming has been using various supermarkets in Ely to buy groceries for neighbours. She says

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

VE Day 75: How a Fenland town set out to ensure a fitting commemoration of this historic day

Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Local youth officer for Chatteris British Legion Becky Coper (47) created a thank you garden from ideas of Children at the Local School. , Chatteris Thursday 07 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

County council calls on residents to share views on solar farm plans

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to share their views and learn more about the planned developments at North Angle Solar Farm in Soham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Children send letters in return for VE Day memories from older residents

Children from The Shade and Weatheralls schools in Soham have been sending letters to older residents in return for VE Day memories to mark the occasion. Pictures: WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24