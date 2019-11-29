It's time to grab your trainers and join the Leisure Club

Catch up with others in the community over some low impact, social activities.

Does the idea of working up a sweat in a high impact, high energy fitness class leaves you reaching for the sofa?

Improve your health and fitness through some light exercise.

The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely has come up with a great solution to get over-55s gently moving once a week, whilst catching up with others in the community over some low impact, social activities.

Dan Archibald, assistant manager at The Hive Leisure Centre gave us a quick tour and explained why he believes their new program is a fantastic option for those who want some group exercise but don't want to worry about injuries or mobility issues while having fun.

Try anything from soft tennis and badminton to basketball, table tennis or short mat bowls.

"We wanted to be able to use the brilliant facilities here at The Hive for the whole community - not just those who are in to high energy, group fitness classes like zumba or extreme interval fitness," said Dan.

Every Tuesday between 10:30am and 12:00pm the sports hall is turned over to locals aged 55 or over who'd like to come along and try anything from soft tennis and badminton to basketball, table tennis or short mat bowls. There's even the option for some gentle group fitness classes run by a trained fitness instructor.

Dan said: "It's a no pressure environment for the over-55s to come in, have a chat to some new faces or old friends and enjoy some light exercise at the same time - you can even grab a free tea or coffee while you play bowls.

"This sports hall is for the local community and so if anyone has an idea or request for a particular sport or activity, we're happy to consider it and try and make it happen. We're also looking to partner with other organisations in the community such as Age UK and Let's Get Moving Cambridgeshire."

If you're looking at gyms near you and want to improve your health and fitness through some light exercise then The Hive Leisure Centre could be for you.

Located just outside of Ely city centre at the heart of the leisure village; The Hive Leisure Centre is a five minute drive from Ely train station and offers activities for everyone; a fully equipped state of the art gym with cardio equipment, free weights with a functional training zone, two swimming pools, sports hall, two studios with a fitness class timetable of over 40 sessions per week which include: zumba, tai chi, total body conditioning and extreme interval fitness.

The Tuesday Leisure Club at The Hive is free for current leisure centre members and there are options to pay on a casual basis as and when suits you.

Find out more and get inspired, visit www.better.org.uk/thehive