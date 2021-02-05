Published: 3:11 PM February 5, 2021

Landwade Hall near Fordham opens its grounds for the National Garden Scheme for the first time next weekend. - Credit: SIMON KNOTT

Next weekend brings a rare chance to see thousands of snowdrops naturalised over more than 100 years when Landwade Hall near Fordham opens its grounds with the National Garden Scheme for the first time.

Aconites and early narcissus should also be on show at the debut opening on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 February from 10am until 3pm.

Snowdrops have been naturalising since the early 1900s around the small 15th century private church set in four acres of Landwade’s grounds, also featuring a moat and ancient foundations of the original site.

Jenny Marks, county organiser for Cambridgeshire, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to exercise and enjoy the outdoors for an hour or so in such a beautiful place.

“However, it is extremely important that anyone considering visiting adheres to the coronavirus regulations.

"This is really for people living close to Landwade, but those people are in for a real treat if they have a chance to visit,” she said.

Visits must be booked in advance at the National Garden Scheme website: www.ngs.org.uk. This is to control numbers and ensure social distancing.

Proceeds from gardens opening under the National Garden Scheme are used to support nursing and health charities.

More than £60 million has been raised for such causes since the Scheme was founded more than 90 years ago.