Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE Archant

Residents of a row of bungalows escaped unhurt when fire ripped through their homes on Saturday.

The fire in Queensway, Soham, was started deliberately and seriously damaged two of the bungalows.

More than 25 firefighters, including crews from Soham, Ely, Burwell and Cambridge, along with crews from Newmarket in Suffolk, attended.

A fire service spokesman said: “With assistance from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service fire dog team, the cause was found to be deliberate.”

Firefighters say they arrived around 5.20pm on Saturday “to find a well-developed fire involving a row of terraced bungalows.

“The fire was impacting two of the properties, including the roofs”.

A fire service spokesman said: “The properties were evacuated before the crews arrived. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

