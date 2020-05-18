Advanced search

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

PUBLISHED: 13:30 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 18 May 2020

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Archant

Residents of a row of bungalows escaped unhurt when fire ripped through their homes on Saturday.

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

The fire in Queensway, Soham, was started deliberately and seriously damaged two of the bungalows.

More than 25 firefighters, including crews from Soham, Ely, Burwell and Cambridge, along with crews from Newmarket in Suffolk, attended.

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

A fire service spokesman said: “With assistance from the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service fire dog team, the cause was found to be deliberate.”

Firefighters say they arrived around 5.20pm on Saturday “to find a well-developed fire involving a row of terraced bungalows.

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

“The fire was impacting two of the properties, including the roofs”.

A fire service spokesman said: “The properties were evacuated before the crews arrived. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIREFirefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

A bit of detective work - and a round trip from Whittlesey to March - and police bring owner and dog back together

Molly is back with her owners after a ride in a police car and a round trip from Whittlesey to March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

A bit of detective work - and a round trip from Whittlesey to March - and police bring owner and dog back together

Molly is back with her owners after a ride in a police car and a round trip from Whittlesey to March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll

More than 125 members of the St Andrew�s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr
Drive 24