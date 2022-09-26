News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Smiliest server award is testament to enterprise's 'incredible humans'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:00 PM September 26, 2022
Smiliest server winners at Ely Heroes 2022

Gemma Beckett (pictured) and The Co-Workers won the 'smiliest server' award at this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

For Gemma Beckett, the ‘smiliest server’ Ely Hero award will help showcase what other workers are doing to help people with additional needs. 

Gemma and The Co-Workers from Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road won the award at a ceremony on September 23

“It’s wonderful to be an Ely hero, totally unexpected,” said Gemma. 

“The award will help promote what we do. 

“They are incredible humans and we’re really proud of them all and we want them to be showcased for the amazing people that they are.” 

Smiliest server finalists at Ely Hero Awards 2022

The finalists for this year's 'smiliest server' award at Ely Heroes 2022. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists 

Tanya Pettit – a staff member at Wilko, Ely Heroes judges say “despite personal adversities, she still serves all her customers with a constant smile”, giving customers her full attention. 

Thomas Farquhart – someone who often works a 70-hour week because he loves what he does, judges say Thomas has “an infectious laugh” that has become well-known in Ely, wherever he is working. 

Ely News

Don't Miss

Since the proposals for a congestion charge in Cambridge have surfaced, a number of residents and regular commuters

Updated

Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Fiat Ducato motorhome in Cottenham

Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Townsend Manor (pictured), originally named Ely Manor, will be opening in Soham next month (October)

New care home opening in Soham next month

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach bus service cuts in Cambridgeshire

Updated

Stagecoach confirms 18 bus routes across Cambridgeshire will end

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon