Smiliest server award is testament to enterprise's 'incredible humans'
- Credit: Ely Standard
For Gemma Beckett, the ‘smiliest server’ Ely Hero award will help showcase what other workers are doing to help people with additional needs.
Gemma and The Co-Workers from Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road won the award at a ceremony on September 23.
“It’s wonderful to be an Ely hero, totally unexpected,” said Gemma.
“The award will help promote what we do.
“They are incredible humans and we’re really proud of them all and we want them to be showcased for the amazing people that they are.”
Other award finalists
Tanya Pettit – a staff member at Wilko, Ely Heroes judges say “despite personal adversities, she still serves all her customers with a constant smile”, giving customers her full attention.
Thomas Farquhart – someone who often works a 70-hour week because he loves what he does, judges say Thomas has “an infectious laugh” that has become well-known in Ely, wherever he is working.