Gemma Beckett (pictured) and The Co-Workers won the 'smiliest server' award at this year's Ely Hero Awards. - Credit: Ely Standard

For Gemma Beckett, the ‘smiliest server’ Ely Hero award will help showcase what other workers are doing to help people with additional needs.

Gemma and The Co-Workers from Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road won the award at a ceremony on September 23.

“It’s wonderful to be an Ely hero, totally unexpected,” said Gemma.

“The award will help promote what we do.

“They are incredible humans and we’re really proud of them all and we want them to be showcased for the amazing people that they are.”

The finalists for this year's 'smiliest server' award at Ely Heroes 2022. - Credit: Ely Standard

Other award finalists

Tanya Pettit – a staff member at Wilko, Ely Heroes judges say “despite personal adversities, she still serves all her customers with a constant smile”, giving customers her full attention.

Thomas Farquhart – someone who often works a 70-hour week because he loves what he does, judges say Thomas has “an infectious laugh” that has become well-known in Ely, wherever he is working.