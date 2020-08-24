Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Smiliest Server finalists

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski and Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES Archant

Smiley shop workers that have kept an upbeat outlook and dedication to their customers have been shortlisted for an Ely Hero Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski. Picture: HEROES Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Mandy Markowski. Picture: HEROES

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020.

Mandy Markowski

Mandy is a customer service assistant at the One Stop Shop in Sutton from where her nomination came.

She is well known and liked by her customers due to her very cheerful disposition and the way in which she makes time to chat to all her customers.

Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES Here are your Smiliest Server finalists for 2020 for the Ely Hero Awards. Steve Smith. Picture: HEROES

She clearly loves her job and has worked at the store for many years enabling her to establish an excellent relationship with lots of people.

During our “mystery shop” it was obvious who Mandy was before introductions were made.

Customers enjoy her banter and making them feel like they are an individual.

To quote a nominee: “I always come out with a smile on my face after being served by Mandy!”

Steve Smith

Store manager at the Coop Shops in Burwell, Steve loves his job and cares about the whole community, being involved in most community projects within the village, including the Good Eggs Awards, the carnival and helping restore the food bank during the pandemic.

Steve also works with the Neighbourhood Watch and many of the community groups including Burwell Print.

With the pressures of running two stores Steve seems to make this sound easy, and has a great relationship with his staff at both stores.

Steve has a facebook page called “Steves Community News” which he uses to communicate good news and spread the word on all things nice going on in Burwell.

A genuinely caring person he strives to make sure his customers and colleague are treated well and feel special.

The Ely Hero Award judges said: “This category celebrates individuals in a customer facing role in a variety of retail and hospitality sectors in the community.

“This year has presented many challenges to these sectors and all those nominated really are worthy of celebration, they have carried on with a smile on their faces and dedication to their customers in the hearts!”

You may also want to watch: