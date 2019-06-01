Smart new team charity shirts for Witchford Colts youngsters

Parents of Witchford Colts under 11s blue team fundraised for a new training top while helping a local animal charity. Picture: COLTS. Archant

Parents of Witchford Colts under 11s blue team fundraised for a new training top while helping a local animal charity.

The youngsters now wear a smart new blue kit with the logo of Wood Green animal charity.

A club's representative said: "Local grassroots sports club's gain a lot from local businesses in the way of sponsorship.

"Therefore it's nice to put something back into the local community by supporting a great charity."

The club started off with just one under 8s team in 2002 and now have fifteen sides, plus an academy.

More than 250 children are registered with the club aged between four and 16.

The club is run by volunteer coaches who give up their time to develop the children's footballing abilities and social skills, in a safe environment.