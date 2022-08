Sharon Heaps (pictured), who runs Littleport and Swaffham Prior's Slimming World groups, is marking 25 years at the organisation this year. - Credit: Sharon Heaps

A Slimming World consultant from East Cambridgeshire is marking 25 years at the organisation.

Sharon Heaps, who runs the Littleport and Swaffham Prior groups, joined Slimming World back in January 1997 to lose weight for her brother’s wedding.

She ended up losing two stone in just 20 weeks.

“Fast forward to August and my consultant Cathy approached me to tell me she was leaving and asked whether I’d be interested in applying for the role,” said Sharon.

“What a shock but an honour to think that she saw something in me to be able to follow in her footsteps.”

Full of self-doubt, Sharon wasn’t sure she could fulfil the role, but with gentle persuasion from both her mum and husband, the rest is history.

“I took over the existing Littleport Slimming World group on August 5 1997 when my two boys were two and four years old,” she said.

“The opportunity gave me a chance to be there for them and pursue a career at the same time.”

In February 1998, Sharon took over the Swaffham Prior group and a couple of years later, opened Littleport’s first ever morning group.

Sharon Heaps (pictured), who runs Littleport and Swaffham Prior's Slimming World groups, is marking 25 years at the organisation this year. - Credit: Sharon Heaps

She says groups are not exactly at the capacity they were pre-pandemic, but is “thrilled” to still be helping and supporting almost 200 members each week.

“We’ve had members weddings and babies, and seen members improve their health beyond recognition by coming off medication reducing their blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes,” said Sharon.

“We currently have three generations losing weight beautifully together too.”

Sharon says she has so many highlights over the last 25 years in her role as a Slimming World consultant.

“I took my group Man of the Year to the national finals last month after he lost a stunning 13 stone and seven pounds in 91 weeks. He’s literally half the man he was,” she said.

“My groups have achieved many awards over the years. I won a holiday to Barbados in 2017 and am one of just six consultants having achieved the prestigious diamond award.”

She added: “I absolutely love my role and believe that this famous saying is so true - ‘choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life’”.

Sharon’s groups:

Littleport Ex-Servicemens Club – Tuesdays 9am and 10:30am.

Littleport East Cambridgeshire Academy – Tuesdays 5:30pm and 7pm.

Swaffham Prior Village Hall – Thursdays 5:30pm and 7pm.

If you’re interested, get in contact with Sharon on 07760 192638.