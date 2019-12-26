Advanced search

'My smile is real now' - Slimming Soham teen scoops award after losing 11 stone

26 December, 2019 - 15:00
‘My smile is real now’ - Slimming Soham teen scoops award after losing 11 stone. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD SOHAM

'My smile is real now' - Slimming Soham teen scoops award after losing 11 stone. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD SOHAM

Archant

A 19-year-old from Soham who would struggle to find clothes that fit has lost a life-changing 11 stone.

Catherine Garters says that she is "happier, healthier and more confident" since dropping from a size 20/22 to a 10/12.

She was awarded Slimming World's 'Club 50' presented to members who have lost an incredible 50 per cent of their starting weight.

Catherine was also in the top eight finalists nationally in the 2019 Young Slimmer of the Year competition, after going from 21st 1lb to 10 stone.

She said: "I've been overweight throughout most of my childhood and all of my teens.

"I look so different that people who I haven't seen for a while often can't believe I'm the same person or walk right past me in the street.

"My weight impacted every aspect of my life, from struggling to find clothes that fit, let alone ones that I liked, to not being able to do everyday tasks without being out of breath."

Catherine joined the Soham Slimming World group, run by Sarah McCambridge, in January 2018.

She followed the club's food optimising eating plan and swapped takeaways and family sized chocolate bars for homemade dinners and healthy snacks.

She said: "I still enjoy all my favourite meals like burgers and chips, curries and roast dinners, but I've learned how to make small changes like using lean meat and cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil.

"Even now I'm studying at university away from home, food optimising is just part of my life and it fits so easily, even with a student lifestyle.

"My smile is definitely real now."

Regular swims, runs, cycles and even just walks to the shops rather than taking a car are now part of Catherine's lifestyle.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah McCambridge, who runs the Soham Slimming World group, said: "The changes we've seen in Catherine are incredible.

"I hope her success will inspire other people who'd like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits."

The Soham group meets every Monday at 9.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Soham Comrades Club and every Tuesday at 5.30pm at St Andrews CE School.

To join call Sarah on 07877 452954 or pop along.

Most Read

Closure order for Ely flat after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour

4 Chiefs Street in Ely has been issued with a closure order following police action after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour. Picture: POLICE

A14 project: Looking back on a year of achievements for Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme

Looking back on a year of achievements for the A14 - Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019

2019 has been a colourful year of photos in the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard. Here are some of the best by our Harry Rutter.

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

Most Read

Closure order for Ely flat after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour

4 Chiefs Street in Ely has been issued with a closure order following police action after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour. Picture: POLICE

A14 project: Looking back on a year of achievements for Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme

Looking back on a year of achievements for the A14 - Britain’s biggest £1.5 billion road scheme. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019

2019 has been a colourful year of photos in the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard. Here are some of the best by our Harry Rutter.

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo

Ely Cathedral features in national prize winning photo. This was taken by Soham man Graham Barber. Picture: GRAHAM BARBER

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘My smile is real now’ - Slimming Soham teen scoops award after losing 11 stone

‘My smile is real now’ - Slimming Soham teen scoops award after losing 11 stone. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD SOHAM

Our film critic shares his top 13 films of the year

These are our film critic Ben Jolley's top 13 films of the year.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Brady Stone out to sign off in style as Ely City boss

Ely City celebrate their promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division back in 2016 - one of the highlights of Brady Stone's reign. Picture: ARCHANT

Our reporter and photographer Harry Rutter shares his 15 favourite snaps from 2019

2019 has been a colourful year of photos in the Cambs Times, Wisbech Standard and Ely Standard. Here are some of the best by our Harry Rutter.

‘Helpful cashier’ from Chatteris stole nearly £8,000 from elderly people while working at Nationwide in Ely, Ramsey, St Neots and St Ives

Helen Day, of Tern Gardens, Chatteris, stole nearly £8,000 from three elderly and vulnerable people while working as a cashier at Nationwide in Ely, St Neots, Ramsey and St Ives. She has been handed a suspended sentenced. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists