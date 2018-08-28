Two Ely Cathedral canons sleep overnight in the Galilee porch to raise awareness of the homeless

It was a silent night for two canons of Ely Cathedral who slept out in the bitter winter cold to raise money for homeless charities.

On Saturday (December 15) Canon Jessica Martin and Canon Victoria Johnson wrapped up warm and spent the night in the Galilee porch of the cathedral to raise awareness of the growing problem in Ely and around the country.

Canon Johnson said “Since 2010, there has been a 169 per cent increase in homelessness. 4751 people are estimated to sleep rough.

“We are just trying to do our bit to help and we hope people will sponsor the event generously.”

In 2015, a team from Ely Cathedral raised over £11,000 for the cause.

Canon Martin and Canon Johnson will be accompanied by their respective dogs, Gonzo and Percy.

So far, more than £1,700 has been raised, and anyone else wishing to make a donation should visit https://sleepoutchallenge2018.everydayhero.com/uk/ely-cathedral-sleepout

A donation from the Mayor’s Charity was also given as Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse stopped by to wish them well.