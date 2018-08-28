Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wildlife fun with half term activities at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 January 2019

Skylark in Wimblington are holding a half term family event where children can decorate bird boxes. Picture: SKYLARK

Skylark in Wimblington are holding a half term family event where children can decorate bird boxes. Picture: SKYLARK

Archant

Half term fun is coming to Skylark Garden Centre where families can learn about wildlife as they paint a nest box or bird feeder.

A range of wildlife activities will be on offer such as bird spotting, name the animals, wildlife mask making and make your own suet bird treat.

A new entrance has been made specially for Skylark Garden Centre for the event and will be wood clad, heated and insulated to keep out the winter weather.

Edward Gowler, owner of Skylark Garden Centre, said: “It’s quickly becoming one of our more popular events, the spaces fill up very quickly so we hope people go online as soon as possible to make sure they get a ticket.

“As it will be held in the event building it will be even more exciting.”

Paint a nest box is from February 16 to 24 from 10am to 3pm. It is £9.99 per child which includes the nest box or feeder. Kids eat for free in Café Skylark.

There is one free meal per next box, each child must be accompanied by a paying adult, with a minimum spend of £5 per adult.

Tickets can be booked online at www.skylark-events.co.uk. Spaces are available every half hour.

The whole experience lasts from one to two hours and includes all materials and tools.

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

60 turn out for grim reaper ‘death of a village’ protest as battle itensifies to stop hundreds more HGVs using their narrow high street

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action

Travellers told to get off land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre or expect court action. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

We explain why Cambridgeshire County Council wants to put your council tax up by 5pc, where the money will go - but some councillors are not happy

No shelter from the political storm over council tax: Cambridgeshire County Council leader Steve Count about to unveil ruling Tory Party plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Grab your football kit! New players needed for Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team

Ely City Crusaders Under 13 team is looking for new players dreaming of being the next sporting heroes. Picture: ELY CITY CRUSADERS

Review: Caroline’s Kitchen at Cambridge Arts Theatre - it’s farce meets melodrama and the audience loved it

Caroline's Kitchen is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Parking fees frozen in East Cambridgeshire council station car parks

Parking fees will be frozen in council-run car parks across East Cambridgeshire for at least another year. Angel Drove car park. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists