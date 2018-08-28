Wildlife fun with half term activities at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington

Skylark in Wimblington are holding a half term family event where children can decorate bird boxes. Picture: SKYLARK Archant

Half term fun is coming to Skylark Garden Centre where families can learn about wildlife as they paint a nest box or bird feeder.

A range of wildlife activities will be on offer such as bird spotting, name the animals, wildlife mask making and make your own suet bird treat.

A new entrance has been made specially for Skylark Garden Centre for the event and will be wood clad, heated and insulated to keep out the winter weather.

Edward Gowler, owner of Skylark Garden Centre, said: “It’s quickly becoming one of our more popular events, the spaces fill up very quickly so we hope people go online as soon as possible to make sure they get a ticket.

“As it will be held in the event building it will be even more exciting.”

Paint a nest box is from February 16 to 24 from 10am to 3pm. It is £9.99 per child which includes the nest box or feeder. Kids eat for free in Café Skylark.

There is one free meal per next box, each child must be accompanied by a paying adult, with a minimum spend of £5 per adult.

Tickets can be booked online at www.skylark-events.co.uk. Spaces are available every half hour.

The whole experience lasts from one to two hours and includes all materials and tools.