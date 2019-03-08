Advanced search

Skydiving Ely work colleagues take the leap to raise money for rescue dog Asha

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 15 April 2019

Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, who both work at Tesco in Ely, took part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED.

“It was exciting, exhilarating, scary, it is something which you truly can’t describe - you have to do it yourself to experience that adrenaline rush.”

These were the words of Jane Dunsmore, who along with work colleague Tony Read, jumped out of a plane to raise money to save the life of a rescue dog.

Jane and Tony, who both work at Tesco in Ely, took part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment.

They have raised more than £2,000 which will now go towards Asha's treatment for heartworm along with half to PAWS Care and Rescue UK and All Life Matters who work to help care and rescue stray dogs and cats in the Mauritius.

Jane, who lives in Soham, said: “We have raised a fantastic amount that will do so much good.

“All Life Matters animal sanctuary will help to sterilise a lot of dogs and cats.

“Just over the course of the last week they have treated a monkey who was injured and also a cow which was involved in an accident, but unfortunately she couldn't be saved as her injuries were too severe.”

The pair both passionately care about animals and knew they had to do something to help when they heard Asha's story.

Asha was left emaciated and left to die on a balcony in Mauritius as occasionally the neighbours threw him scraps of food.

The idyllic island in the Indian Ocean has more than 200,000 stray cats and dogs.

Most suffer from severe mange, lack of care, food and shelter.

Jane continued: “I am hoping to raise some more money too by holding a car boot sale for Asha on Easter Sunday as Tesco is holding one in the car park.

“I am hoping to reach my target of £1500.

“The skydive was an amazing experience, it's hard to describe, free falling at 125mph head first for 30 seconds.

“We would highly recommend North London Sky Diving Centre, they put you at ease and the training is short but precise and once you get onto the plane there really is no going back.”

To help Jane with any further donations then money can be sent direct via her PayPal account at www.paypal.me/janedunsmore

