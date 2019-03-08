The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Ely got a break from lorry and van drivers going under the bridge by the rail station but police were still kept busy with cars driving along the guided bus way.

Policing East Cambridgeshire posted the latest evidence of a car going along the busway. The blue Skodia Fabia attempted the impossible last night.

“Another car attempted to drive down the guided busway at Histon last night,” said a police spokesman.

“The driver didn’t get far but the rural crime action team (RCAT) were on hand to help reactive officers with some bridging ladders.”

The spokesman said their combined effort “had the car out in five minutes.”

The spokesman was unable to say if the driver was being prosecuted.

Police said it was the second such incident this month – on March 5 a car was caught driving onto the guided busway in St Ives.

On that occasion it was a Citroen Picasso which came unstuck on the tracks mid afternoon.