Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

PUBLISHED: 17:44 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 19 March 2019

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Ely got a break from lorry and van drivers going under the bridge by the rail station but police were still kept busy with cars driving along the guided bus way.

Policing East Cambridgeshire posted the latest evidence of a car going along the busway. The blue Skodia Fabia attempted the impossible last night.

“Another car attempted to drive down the guided busway at Histon last night,” said a police spokesman.

“The driver didn’t get far but the rural crime action team (RCAT) were on hand to help reactive officers with some bridging ladders.”

The spokesman said their combined effort “had the car out in five minutes.”

The spokesman was unable to say if the driver was being prosecuted.

Police said it was the second such incident this month – on March 5 a car was caught driving onto the guided busway in St Ives.

On that occasion it was a Citroen Picasso which came unstuck on the tracks mid afternoon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Lego lovers raise £1,600 for charity and enjoy looking at mind-boggling displays

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.