Pupils from East Cambridgeshire to showcase skills at arts festival

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival.

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival.

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival.

The event, called Evolve, will see Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) showcase the arts as children perform a piece of their choice.

Pupils from Ely College, Downham Feoffees Primary Academy and Lantern Primary School will join others from across East Anglia.

The event will bring to life the vision of the CMAT's founder, the late Martin Bacon.

Martin aspired to bring all the schools together each year to celebrate excellence and drive improvements in arts provisions across Cambridgeshire.

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival.

Julie Chong, education projects director at CMAT, said: "We are all looking forward to CMAT's first ever trust-wide performance.

"Evolve will provide students from all our schools with a unique opportunity to showcase their talents on a large stage.

"It has been a privilege to work with so many talented staff and students and we are very much looking forward to the evening."

Tickets are £1 and the festival will take place at The Peterborough Theatre on July 2.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for 'CMAT EVOLVE'.

