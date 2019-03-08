Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils from East Cambridgeshire to showcase skills at arts festival

PUBLISHED: 11:31 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 20 June 2019

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Archant

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival.

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

The event, called Evolve, will see Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) showcase the arts as children perform a piece of their choice.

Pupils from Ely College, Downham Feoffees Primary Academy and Lantern Primary School will join others from across East Anglia.

The event will bring to life the vision of the CMAT's founder, the late Martin Bacon.

Martin aspired to bring all the schools together each year to celebrate excellence and drive improvements in arts provisions across Cambridgeshire.

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Julie Chong, education projects director at CMAT, said: "We are all looking forward to CMAT's first ever trust-wide performance.

"Evolve will provide students from all our schools with a unique opportunity to showcase their talents on a large stage.

"It has been a privilege to work with so many talented staff and students and we are very much looking forward to the evening."

Tickets are £1 and the festival will take place at The Peterborough Theatre on July 2.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and search for 'CMAT EVOLVE'.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Little Downham youth theatre group to bring Seuss favourites to life

Little Downham youth theatre group Youth Acts UP to bring Seuss favourites to life. Picture: BECKY GREEN.

Pupils from East Cambridgeshire to showcase skills at arts festival

More than 360 pupils from 11 schools including Ely College will for be singing, dancing and acting at a performing arts festival. Ely College pupils practice their best acting skills.Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Ely Cathedral to provide the inspiration for new poetry as part of unique project

A new poetry project will see Ely Cathedral and its founder St Etheldreda provide inspiration as writers of all ages unleash their creativity. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Cambridgeshire teen Jade named ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity

Jade Asbury is now a young ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity. Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists