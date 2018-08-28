Driver calls police to let them know he’s safe after vehicle plunges into Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

A vehicle has been recovered from the water after it ended up submerged in the Sixteen Foot Bank river at Stonea last night.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 11.45pm last night (Thursday February 7) to reports of a vehicle which had gone into the water.

“The driver of the vehicle contacted police from his home after receiving a lift back to inform them that he was safe and well.”

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident and the vehicle was recovered this morning.