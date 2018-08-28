Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver calls police to let them know he’s safe after vehicle plunges into Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

PUBLISHED: 10:18 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 08 February 2019

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

A vehicle has been recovered from the water after it ended up submerged in the Sixteen Foot Bank river at Stonea last night.

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTERSixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 11.45pm last night (Thursday February 7) to reports of a vehicle which had gone into the water.

“The driver of the vehicle contacted police from his home after receiving a lift back to inform them that he was safe and well.”

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTERSixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident and the vehicle was recovered this morning.

Most Read

Norovirus break-out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital forces staff to restrict visitors in order to ‘protect patients’

A norovirus break-out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire has forced staff to restrict visitors. Picture: ARCHANT

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford

Most Read

Norovirus break-out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital forces staff to restrict visitors in order to ‘protect patients’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

#includeImage($article, 225)

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

#includeImage($article, 225)

PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Parasite’ Cambs county councillor refuses to give up 1.2 per cent of pay in solidarity with workers who had cut imposed on them

Cambridgeshire County Councillor Donald Adey who lives 400 miles away from his ward in Cambridge has been slammed as a “blight on our democracy” as it emerges he is the only councillor who will not give up 1.2 per cent of their pay this year in solidarity with workers who had the cut imposed on them. Picture: JOSH THOMAS.

London drugs gangs exploit poor street lighting in Cambridge

London drugs gangs are targeting some of the most vulnerable people in the city under cover of “massive pools of darkness” where there is poor street lighting. PHOTO: Cambs Police

Driver calls police to let them know he’s safe after vehicle plunges into Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

Sixteen Foot Bank near Stonea where a vehicle went into the water last night (February 7). Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Road incidents involving motorists and horses at Wisbech and near Ely feature in new safety campaign by Cambridgeshire Police

Jane Badcock of Witcham - whose horse was badly injured in a collision by a car travelling on the wrong side of the road - later launched her own campaign to encourage drivers to slow down. Picture: ARCHANT

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries & Creem festival 2019

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists