Three development sites in Cambridgeshire on the open market with Cheffins for nearly six million pounds

28 February, 2019 - 16:00
Three prime development sites up for grabs in Cambridgeshire. Meldreth, Sutton and Fordham are pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Three sites in Cambridgeshire have been put on the open market for nearly six million pounds.

More than 100 houses could be built on the land in Meldreth, Fordham and Sutton by potential developers.

It comes as East Anglia-based property company, Cheffins, launched the three sites to the open market this week.

The largest site on offer is 7.7 acres in Sutton, near Ely, which has planning consent for 53 new homes.

It currently comprises of linear agricultural fields and abuts Garden Close from which it has direct vehicle access.

In Fordham, Cheffins is offering a 5.5 acre site which has planning consent for 52 new homes.

The property comprises of a greenfield site which is currently an arable field and paddocks and directly accessed from Soham Road.

In Meldreth, planning permission has been granted for 18 homes on a three-acre site.

Maxwell Fahie, associate at Cheffins, said: “These three sites offer both local and national housebuilders the opportunity to secure strategic development land in a region of the UK which is currently suffering from an acute shortage of new housing stock.”

Prices:

Sutton - £1,900,000

Fordham - £2,000,000

Meldreth - £1,950,000

Offers for the Fordham and Sutton sites are invited by the March 29 and should be made to Maxwell Fahie.

For further information contact Maxwell on 01223 213777 or maxwell.fahie@cheffins.co.uk

