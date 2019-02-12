Audition to join KD Theatre’s production of Sister Act the Musical

Some of KD Theatre Productions' shows from the last year Archant

After the success of their previous youth musical theatre projects at The Maltings in Ely - including Annie, Hairspray and We Will Rock You the team at KD Theatre Productions are preparing for their biggest youth production to date, Sister Act the musical.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Bell, of KD, said: “The fun and exciting project is open to anyone between the ages of six and 18 and we welcome young people from all backgrounds, abilities and experience.

“To enable everyone to have as much to do as possible, we double cast the show allowing more people to take part having as much stage time as possible.”

KD will be holding hold two ‘workshop style’ auditions on Sunday Feb 24 and Sunday March 3 at The Ross Peers Sports Centre in Soham.

Participants must take part in these auditions if they want to be in the show.

At these workshops, auditionees will learn songs, routines and scenes from the shows. The production takes place at The Maltings, Ely on July 6 and 7.

For more information or to take part, download an application form at www.kdacademy.co.uk or email info@kdacademy.co.uk or call the KD office on 01353 725 026.