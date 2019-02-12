Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Audition to join KD Theatre’s production of Sister Act the Musical

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 February 2019

Some of KD Theatre Productions' shows from the last year

Some of KD Theatre Productions' shows from the last year

Archant

After the success of their previous youth musical theatre projects at The Maltings in Ely - including Annie, Hairspray and We Will Rock You the team at KD Theatre Productions are preparing for their biggest youth production to date, Sister Act the musical.

Daniel Bell, of KD, said: “The fun and exciting project is open to anyone between the ages of six and 18 and we welcome young people from all backgrounds, abilities and experience.

“To enable everyone to have as much to do as possible, we double cast the show allowing more people to take part having as much stage time as possible.”

KD will be holding hold two ‘workshop style’ auditions on Sunday Feb 24 and Sunday March 3 at The Ross Peers Sports Centre in Soham.

Participants must take part in these auditions if they want to be in the show.

At these workshops, auditionees will learn songs, routines and scenes from the shows. The production takes place at The Maltings, Ely on July 6 and 7.

For more information or to take part, download an application form at www.kdacademy.co.uk or email info@kdacademy.co.uk or call the KD office on 01353 725 026.

Most Read

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The van that Arturas Juralovicius took to Leslie Michael Lynch, formerly known as Les Crofts, at Earith Car and Commercials. Arturas asked for it to be turned into a flat bed van for his recovery vehicle business Laya and Luka of Leicester. A year later the work is not done and his van has gone missing, Picture: ARTURAS JABKEVICIUS

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Owner of Cambridgeshire building company tells story of four year battle to bring affordable housing to Littleport

The development of 16 affordable houses in Back Road, Littleport, which were built by AJ Lee Developments Ltd, have been taken on by Cambridgeshire housing association the CHS Group. Picture: CHS.

Four more cases of equine flu found at Suffolk yard

An outbreak of equine flu has forced the cancellation of all British racing Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Ely Standard

Woman dies in collision with moped in Cambridge that was being pursued by police: two arrested

Two arrests have been made following a fatal collision in Cambridge today involving a moped and a pedestrian. The moped was being pursued by police.

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The van that Arturas Juralovicius took to Leslie Michael Lynch, formerly known as Les Crofts, at Earith Car and Commercials. Arturas asked for it to be turned into a flat bed van for his recovery vehicle business Laya and Luka of Leicester. A year later the work is not done and his van has gone missing, Picture: ARTURAS JABKEVICIUS

Littleport mum to run first London Marathon to mark 30 years since her husband survived childhood cancer

Littleport mum and former nursery nurse Karen Wells is pounding the streets training to take part in her first ever London Marathon in April. Picture: CHILDREN WITH CANCER UK.

Behind closed doors - with even the scrutiny committee chair banned - Mayor Palmer discusses 24 per cent staffing cut at combined authority

Mayor James Palmer chairs today's meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) employment committee. Even senior councillors got excluded. Picture; JOSH THOMAS

Love, laugh, live! LoveFest success as Ely Rockers take over The Prince Albert pub

Young 'rocker' Henry at the LoveFest. Could he steal your heart? Picture: FLEUR PATTEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists