Ex-senior official to US after 9/11 to talk at Ely Cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM October 16, 2022
Sir Tony Brenton to give talk inside Ely Cathedral

Sir Tony Brenton, who worked in Moscow between 2004 and 2008, will look at setbacks in democracy and human rights internationally at a talk inside Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

A former British ambassador to Russia who also served in the United States after 9/11 will headline a lecture in Ely. 

Sir Tony Brenton, who worked in Moscow between 2004 and 2008, will look at setbacks in democracy and human rights internationally at a talk inside Ely Cathedral. 

A spokesperson for the Amnesty Ely Group said: “The focus of Sir Tony Brenton’s lecture is the fact that human rights appear to be in retreat globally.

"[This is] with the rise of populist governments and the Covid pandemic acting as a distraction that allowed rights abuses to go undetected.” 

Sir Tony, a senior official at the British Embassy in Washington DC after 9/11, joined the British Diplomatic Service in 1975 and is a Fellow at Wolfson College in Cambridge. 

The ‘Sir Tony Brenton – democracy and human rights; turning the ebbing tide’ lecture will take place on October 23 at 6pm; entry is free. 

