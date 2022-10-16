Sir Tony Brenton, who worked in Moscow between 2004 and 2008, will look at setbacks in democracy and human rights internationally at a talk inside Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

A former British ambassador to Russia who also served in the United States after 9/11 will headline a lecture in Ely.

Sir Tony Brenton, who worked in Moscow between 2004 and 2008, will look at setbacks in democracy and human rights internationally at a talk inside Ely Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the Amnesty Ely Group said: “The focus of Sir Tony Brenton’s lecture is the fact that human rights appear to be in retreat globally.

"[This is] with the rise of populist governments and the Covid pandemic acting as a distraction that allowed rights abuses to go undetected.”

Sir Tony, a senior official at the British Embassy in Washington DC after 9/11, joined the British Diplomatic Service in 1975 and is a Fellow at Wolfson College in Cambridge.

The ‘Sir Tony Brenton – democracy and human rights; turning the ebbing tide’ lecture will take place on October 23 at 6pm; entry is free.