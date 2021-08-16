News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Sinkhole '10 to 15 feet deep' causes disruption for residents

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:05 PM August 16, 2021   
A sinkhole found on The Butts in Soham, Cambridgeshire

A sinkhole "10 to 15 feet deep" according to Cambridgeshire police was found on The Butts in Soham, when police closed off the road. - Credit: Google Maps

A sink hole around 10 to 15 feet deep has been found in East Cambridgeshire. 

The sink hole on The Butts in Soham caused the street to be closed yesterday evening (Sunday). 

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6.30pm on August 15 with reports of a sink hole in Soham.  

“The damage to the road in The Butts, was reported to be about 10 to 15 feet deep.  

“Cambridgeshire Highways attended and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.” 

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson could not confirm if the sink hole has been dealt with yet. 

One resident said people can still access their properties and the sinkhole is not affecting the whole street.

Most Read

  1. 1 One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest  
  2. 2 Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping
  3. 3 Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish
  1. 4 Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road
  2. 5 Plans approved for 173 more homes in Sutton
  3. 6 ‘Split moment of evilness’ robbed me of my devoted son
  4. 7 Driver who killed teenage cousin in crash avoids jail  
  5. 8 Rick Astley's Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses in pictures
  6. 9 Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man  
  7. 10 Planning application submitted for new ecological crematorium

Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways department has been contacted for comment. 

Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Roswell Pits, Ely

Opinion

LETTER: Owner’s intention ‘not to exclude the public’ from Roswell Pits

KIT HESKETH HARVEY 

Logo Icon
Cllr Victoria Charlesworth who has resigned

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Councillor to stand down after family move

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A stolen caravan in Wicken was retrieved by Cambs police in Cottenham on August 11

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen caravan pursuit pays off for cops

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The parking nightmare on Forehill, Ely, continues

Opinion

LETTERS: The 'nightmare' that is Forehill, Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon