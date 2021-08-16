Sinkhole '10 to 15 feet deep' causes disruption for residents
- Credit: Google Maps
A sink hole around 10 to 15 feet deep has been found in East Cambridgeshire.
The sink hole on The Butts in Soham caused the street to be closed yesterday evening (Sunday).
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6.30pm on August 15 with reports of a sink hole in Soham.
“The damage to the road in The Butts, was reported to be about 10 to 15 feet deep.
“Cambridgeshire Highways attended and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.”
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson could not confirm if the sink hole has been dealt with yet.
One resident said people can still access their properties and the sinkhole is not affecting the whole street.
Most Read
- 1 One arrest as 100 police try to contain ‘Camp Beagle’ protest
- 2 Woman thanks stranger who paid for her Aldi shopping
- 3 Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish
- 4 Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road
- 5 Plans approved for 173 more homes in Sutton
- 6 ‘Split moment of evilness’ robbed me of my devoted son
- 7 Driver who killed teenage cousin in crash avoids jail
- 8 Rick Astley's Newmarket Nights concert at Newmarket Racecourses in pictures
- 9 Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man
- 10 Planning application submitted for new ecological crematorium
Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways department has been contacted for comment.