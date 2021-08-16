Published: 1:05 PM August 16, 2021

A sinkhole "10 to 15 feet deep" according to Cambridgeshire police was found on The Butts in Soham, when police closed off the road. - Credit: Google Maps

A sink hole around 10 to 15 feet deep has been found in East Cambridgeshire.

The sink hole on The Butts in Soham caused the street to be closed yesterday evening (Sunday).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6.30pm on August 15 with reports of a sink hole in Soham.

“The damage to the road in The Butts, was reported to be about 10 to 15 feet deep.

“Cambridgeshire Highways attended and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.”

The spokesperson could not confirm if the sink hole has been dealt with yet.

One resident said people can still access their properties and the sinkhole is not affecting the whole street.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways department has been contacted for comment.