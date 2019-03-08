Fund raising success for Sing! Choirs as they prepare for next big event in The Bishop's Garden, Ely

Sing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRS Archant

Sing! Choirs are preparing for their next big concert - this time in Ely.

They will return to the Bishop's Garden on Sunday July 7 as part of the Isle of Ely Arts Festival.

Sing! Choirs continue to raise money for local good causes that included them being conducted by Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi. That event turned into an amazing way to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Kathryn Rowland, MD for Sing! Choirs said: "We were delighted to be singing for the StarShine Night Walk supporting Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and then had the idea even after a day full of rehearsals and performance that we could do the walk too.

"So a team of us did the walk, and I am delighted to say that we raised £1415.54, which of course will all go to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity."

She added: "This also means our overall fundraising total to date now stands at £26,058, and we have been delighted to work with many local charities to make this happen.

"A choir makes a real community, and I think this illustrates what a positive community it is."

Tickets for the Bishop's Garden event are available by popping into the Babylon Gallery, or phoning 01353 616991 or on the website https://www.wegottickets.com/fbtswgt/event/470286

For any more information about Sing! Choirs, and if you would like to join then please contact Kathryn Rowland on 01353 662022 or email kathryn@singchoirs.com - everyone is welcome.

No auditions and we sing a brilliant selection of pop, rock and songs from the shows. You can also see our website on www.singchoirs.com

Kathryn Rowland initiated Sing! Choirs in 2011, and also has Music to Grow to an early years' programme she initiated in 2005.

She also works regularly in Shooting Star CHASE Children's Hospice working with life-limited children, as well as those siblings who have sadly lost a brother or sister.

Kathryn is also director for All In Sound that will focus on providing music for those who may not otherwise be able to access it.

Currently she runs the popular Sing! Together programme in Ely for people living with dementia and memory loss. Carers are welcome too.