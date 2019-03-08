Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fund raising success for Sing! Choirs as they prepare for next big event in The Bishop's Garden, Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:14 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 10 June 2019

Sing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRS

Sing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRS

Archant

Sing! Choirs are preparing for their next big concert - this time in Ely.

Sing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRSSing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRS

They will return to the Bishop's Garden on Sunday July 7 as part of the Isle of Ely Arts Festival.

Sing! Choirs continue to raise money for local good causes that included them being conducted by Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi. That event turned into an amazing way to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Kathryn Rowland, MD for Sing! Choirs said: "We were delighted to be singing for the StarShine Night Walk supporting Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and then had the idea even after a day full of rehearsals and performance that we could do the walk too.

"So a team of us did the walk, and I am delighted to say that we raised £1415.54, which of course will all go to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity."

Sing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRSSing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRS

She added: "This also means our overall fundraising total to date now stands at £26,058, and we have been delighted to work with many local charities to make this happen.

"A choir makes a real community, and I think this illustrates what a positive community it is."

You may also want to watch:

Tickets for the Bishop's Garden event are available by popping into the Babylon Gallery, or phoning 01353 616991 or on the website https://www.wegottickets.com/fbtswgt/event/470286

Sing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRSSing! Choirs has been enjoying a great round of fund raising and activity. Here they are at the Arthur Rank Hospice supporting them both chorally and taking part in a fund raising walk. Picture; SING! CHOIRS

For any more information about Sing! Choirs, and if you would like to join then please contact Kathryn Rowland on 01353 662022 or email kathryn@singchoirs.com - everyone is welcome.

No auditions and we sing a brilliant selection of pop, rock and songs from the shows. You can also see our website on www.singchoirs.com

Kathryn Rowland initiated Sing! Choirs in 2011, and also has Music to Grow to an early years' programme she initiated in 2005.

She also works regularly in Shooting Star CHASE Children's Hospice working with life-limited children, as well as those siblings who have sadly lost a brother or sister.

Kathryn is also director for All In Sound that will focus on providing music for those who may not otherwise be able to access it.

Currently she runs the popular Sing! Together programme in Ely for people living with dementia and memory loss. Carers are welcome too.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden at Ely Cathedral

Show-stopping graduation for talented Viva member Dresden Goodwin at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Soham Town Council chair Charles Warner opens town’s ‘Man Shed’ which is set to provide ‘a go to place for men’

The ‘Man Shed’ in Soham is now officially opened. The ‘go to place for men’ was opened by Soham Town Council chair Charles Waner. Picture: FACEBOOK / SOHAM MAN SHED

‘Unsteady driver’ caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists