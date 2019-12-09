Gallery

Sing! Choirs put on a show to raise money for charity - with help from award-winning singer Lorna Want

Members of Ely's Sing! Choirs had a busy weekend as they performed two concerts in the city. One was held to raise money for the charity All In Sound. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Members of Ely's Sing! Choirs had a busy weekend as they performed concerts in the city.



On Saturday there was a performance from Ely's dementia choir, Sing! Together while on Sunday Sing! Choirs sang songs from the shows and were joined by Olivier award-winning singer Lorna Want.

The events were set up and directed by Kathryn Rowland, who said: "Both events went amazingly well.

"It was great to have our very own dementia choir singing all their favourite songs and a Christmas sing-along to a sold-out audience.



"Then Needham's Hall was full of people listening to an amazing massed choir who had all got together that day to rehearse, singing songs from the shows.

"They were singing to raise money for local charity All In Sound, who run our dementia choir.

"To have the Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse attend the events, and so many local people all come together, is such a delight. Thank you to everyone who came along and supported us."



For more information about the All In Sound charity or the dementia choir group contact kathryn@allinsound.co.uk or call 01353 662022.

To join a local choir, visit the Sing! Choirs website at www.singchoirs.com





