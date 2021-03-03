Published: 2:22 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 3:15 PM March 3, 2021

An Ely choir has written and recorded a single to help raise money for a charity that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sing! Choirs members recorded the charity single virtually - Credit: SING! CHOIRS

Since March last year, Sing! Choirs has been meeting online each week and still managed to raise more than £8,500 for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and All In Sound.

This takes their overall fundraising total since they began singing to over £37,500 and they’re hopeful this year will be just as successful.

Kathryn Rowland, Sing! Choirs director, said: “We are hoping 2021 will be no different and have just released our first charity single of the year, in aid of All In Sound.

“It is one of their favourite songs - ‘Stars’ from the ever popular musical ‘Les Miserables’.”

To create their virtual recording of the song, each choir member got other family members from home involved. Sound from a recording Sing! Choirs did at Abbey Road Studios in 2018 was also used.

Watch the video on Sing! Choirs YouTube Channel. Donate to Sing!’s chosen charity All In Sound online.