Sing! Choirs release charity single to raise money for Arthur Rank Hospice and All In Sound during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:26 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 23 April 2020

Members of Sing! Choirs have written and recorded 'A Calmer Place To Be' to help raise money for two charities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Members of an Ely dementia choir have written and recorded a song to help raise money for two charities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sing! Choirs, who have already raised over £29,000 for local charities since it began in 2011, have released ‘A Calmer Place To Be’ to raise money for the charities Arthur Rank Hospice and All In Sound, who run a dementia choir in Ely.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, managing director Kathryn Rowland has set up Sing! Choirs online, which now sees over 150 people singing each week through these sessions.

She said: “One afternoon I was inspired by some of the things that have struck me during this lockdown period and how it all made me feel and so started to write a song.

“I then had the idea to get my choirs involved singing, and also wanting to make a difference.

“So I spoke with Arthur Rank Hospice Charity about helping them to raise some much needed funds at this difficult time, as well as support our local dementia choir through All In Sound.

“Lots of hours later we had created this new song, ‘A Calmer Place to Be’. I am also delighted to include drawings and photos from local people in the video after a shout out on Facebook, so thank you for all those too.”

Donna Talbot, director of fundraising and communications, said: “Arthur Rank Hospice Charity are absolutely thrilled to be involved in this wonderful song.

“The lyrics are fantastic. Seeing the smiling faces of Sing! Choirs’ members and my colleagues at the hospice in the video also reinforces the strength and commitment of our fantastic community.

“At a difficult time like this, calmness is needed and appreciated, along with the reassurance that whilst we may not be able to be together physically, we are always here for another.”

The video and song can be seen here and you can donate here.

For more information about “Sing! Choirs” contact Kathryn on kathryn@singchoirs.com or visit www.singchoirs.com

