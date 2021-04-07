News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Coffee company's stolen generator found as business continues to thrive

person

Ben Jolley & Harry Rutter

Published: 3:25 PM April 7, 2021    Updated: 3:47 PM April 7, 2021
Harriet Jestin, rig shift manager at Silver Oak Coffee

Harriet Jestin, rig shift manager at Silver Oak Coffee - Credit: BEN JOLLEY

A family-run Ely-based coffee company's pink branded generator has been found after it was stolen last month.  

Although Silver Oak Coffee's tracker lost connection on the day the generator was stolen, it "spontaneously started working again" said rig shift manager Harriet Jestin.

"That was a really big surprise, because we weren't ever expecting to see it again," she added, saying it was found at a service station on the A1.

"We were straight on the phone to police and they were straight on the scene with a dog unit." 

Silver Oak Coffee launched an online appeal for information after their pink branded generator was stolen in March 2019

Silver Oak Coffee launched an online appeal for information after their pink branded generator was stolen in March 2019 - Credit: SILVER OAK COFFEE/FACEBOOK

That's not the only good news for Silver Oak, though.

Harriet - who splits her time between working on the rig in the market and at The Bagel Bar - said "business is doing really well, considering the fact that things are looking up for everyone."

The Bagel Bar chefs

The Bagel Bar chefs - Credit: THE BAGEL BAR

She thinks that with the vaccination rollout, people are starting to feel more confident going out and about.

"We're seeing customers that we haven't had in months, which is really nice to see.

"It's all bringing some element of normality back," Harriet added, saying that outside seating will be back up and running on April 12. 

"It will just be nice to be able to have people hanging around for longer and socialising."

Harriet Jestin, rig shift manager at Silver Oak Coffee  

Harriet Jestin, rig shift manager at Silver Oak Coffee - Credit: BEN JOLLEY

With the return of the rule-of-six, she said they're seeing a lot more groups of friends or families who haven't seen each other for a long time. 

"It's so nice to see a sort of calmness coming back and people not feeling so anxious about coming outside in general."

Being an outside business is also hugely beneficial for the Silver Oak team.

"The weather is obviously improving as the months go on, too, so things are definitely looking up."

Silver Oak Coffee's roastery is now located at Unit 1a Saxon Business Park, Littleport.

Silver Oak Coffee's roastery is now located at Unit 1a Saxon Business Park, Littleport. - Credit: SILVER OAK COFFEE

Things are going just as well with the company's relatively new venture, The Bagel Bar, which Harriet says is "thriving.

"We've recently launched on JustEat too, so we're doing home deliveries for people who don't feel comfortable going out," she added.

Bagel Bar staff members

Bagel Bar staff members - Credit: THE BAGEL BAR FACEBOOK

"That's definitely boosted business in general - being able to bring food people why they aren't able to leave their homes, especially those who are working from home as they've not returned to their offices yet."

Lunch in The Bagel Bar's garden

Lunch in The Bagel Bar's garden - Credit: THE BAGEL BAR


Food and Drink
Covid - A Year On
Ely News

