Ely digger incident leaves person with 'significant injuries'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:55 AM March 27, 2022
A Sunday morning industrial incident involving a digger has left a person with "significant injuries" (File picture)

A person has been seriously injured in an incident involving a digger near Ely.

Emergency crews rushed to a waterworks site on the A10 between Ely and Littleport at around 7.45am today (Sunday, March 27).

An eyewitness reported seeing police officers, paramedics and firefighters on the scene.

"I witnessed fire fighters carrying an injured person in a rescue stretcher to the waiting ambulance," they said.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that officers from the force attended, and that an industrial incident had taken place.

They said: "The ambulance service called us to assist with an industrial incident involving a digger.

"One person sustained significant injuries.

"Police have to attend these types of incidents on behalf of the health and safety executive, to secure evidence out-of-hours.

"The fire service was also on scene to assist in the recovery."

They added that although a motor vehicle was involved, the incident is not thought to be a road traffic collision which affects a public highway.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
