Lounge opens in restaurant remembering ‘memorable character’
- Credit: Mike Rouse / The Cutter Inn
A restaurant in Ely has opened a new lounge area to remember a ‘memorable character’ from the city.
The Cutter Inn on 42 Annesdale opened its Sid Merry private lounge earlier this month (March).
Sid Merry died in 2012 at the age of 80, and was known by many as a ‘legendary eel catcher’.
The lounge includes several photographs and angling memorabilia associated with Sid.
A spokesperson from The Cutter Inn said: "We've paid homage to the legendary eel catcher and memorable character.
“His name will continue to live on through Ely.”
Former mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, visited the lounge for the official opening along with Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and ward Cllr, Lis Every.
Most Read
- 1 Ely digger incident leaves person with 'significant injuries'
- 2 Two mile delays on A10 near Milton
- 3 Met office predicts snow this week in Cambridgeshire
- 4 'Unprecedented interest' floods in as retail village plans take shape
- 5 Lounge opens in restaurant remembering ‘memorable character’
- 6 Audi crash in Burwell damages shop and two parked cars
- 7 Legal threat after 100 plots of land at Chatteris go on sale
- 8 Louis Thorold's mum 'slowly coming back together' after A10 crash
- 9 £655k green cycleway could link Soham rail station with Wicken Fen
- 10 WATCH: US President Joe Biden's plane touches down at RAF Mildenhall
“Not only was he [Sid] a great character renowned as one of the last eel catchers, but he was a regular and you can see ‘his’ seat at the bar,” he said.
“It’s a lovely gesture from Steve Haslam and the team.”