Lounge opens in restaurant remembering ‘memorable character’

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:00 PM March 28, 2022
The Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely was opened by Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and ward Cllr, Lis Every.

The Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely was opened by Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and ward Cllr, Lis Every.

A restaurant in Ely has opened a new lounge area to remember a ‘memorable character’ from the city. 

The Cutter Inn on 42 Annesdale opened its Sid Merry private lounge earlier this month (March). 

Sid Merry died in 2012 at the age of 80, and was known by many as a ‘legendary eel catcher’. 

'Legendary eel catcher' Sid Merry (pictured left) who died aged 80 in 2012 will be remembered in Ely

'Legendary eel catcher' Sid Merry (pictured left) who died aged 80 in 2012 will be remembered in Ely after a lounge has opened at The Cutter Inn in his name.

The lounge includes several photographs and angling memorabilia associated with Sid. 

A spokesperson from The Cutter Inn said: "We've paid homage to the legendary eel catcher and memorable character. 

“His name will continue to live on through Ely.” 

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (pictured) visited the Sid Merry lounge for the official opening.

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen (pictured) visited the Sid Merry lounge for the official opening.

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and ward Cllr, Lis Every cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the Sid Merry lounge

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and ward Cllr, Lis Every cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely.

Former mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, visited the lounge for the official opening along with Mayor of Ely, Cllr Sue Austen and ward Cllr, Lis Every. 

“Not only was he [Sid] a great character renowned as one of the last eel catchers, but he was a regular and you can see ‘his’ seat at the bar,” he said. 

“It’s a lovely gesture from Steve Haslam and the team.” 

The Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely includes several photographs and angling memorabilia associated with Sid.

The Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely includes several photographs and angling memorabilia associated with Sid.

The Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely opened in March.

The Sid Merry lounge at The Cutter Inn in Ely opened in March.


