Viva Youth Theatre Group to bring Shrek to life in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:16 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 03 March 2020

The Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre group are bringing the fairytale adventure of Shrek the Musical to life on stage at The Maltings in Ely this week. Performances start tonight (March 3) and run until Saturday (March 7). The cast is pictured during dress rehearsals. Pictures: MIKE ROUSE

The Viva Youth Theatre Group from Soham will bring the fairytale adventure of Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely this week.

A 40-strong cast will perform the much-loved story from this evening (March 3) through to Saturday, March 7, having been in rehearsals since October 2019.

The cast will be joined by a 12-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Richard Hayward (East of England Musical Theatre Orchestra).

The show, written by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, will be the first time that Shrek is performed in the area since the licence was made available to local groups following its run on Broadway and London's West End.

Show director Daniel Schumann said: "Everyone has worked tirelessly to ensure the performance is as professional and iconic as possible."

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse said: "This is an amazingly difficult show technically and musically. I think it is going to be a blast!"

Tickets are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or 01353 722228.

