Tails wag at inspirational short story competition in Ely
PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 28 October 2019
Archant
Youngsters shared their tales about man's best friend at a 'pawesome' short story competition in Ely.
The K9 Café hosted the event with owner and published author Chris Kent at the helm.
Volunteers shared their favourite doggy related stories while canine friends were on hand to help inspire.
All entrants were included in a published anthology and winners received a goodie bag.
Chris posted on the K9 Facebook page: "What an amazing day at our little café.
"Huge thank you to everyone who supported our writing competition, either by entering and judging as it was no easy task.
"We hope you enjoy your books and prizes and that this has inspired you to write further."
Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, who is also an author, helped judge the competition on October 24.
The K9 Café welcomes pooches as a way of providing a fun, engaging and supportive environment for people.