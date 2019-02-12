LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

I had a very unexpected and frightening unwanted health experience in Sainsbury’s, Ely, at about 3.15pm on Thursday February 7.

Thanks to the very caring and efficient attendance of the first aid staff, Stephen and Lauren, who took such great care of me until an ambulance arrived.

More thanks to the paramedics for such tender care and thoughtfulness for my indisposition and I was ‘blue lighted’ to Addenbrookes, where I received the most attentive care and was able to return home at about 10.30pm that night.

I can’t praise all those involved enough, so a heartfelt thank you to all, as I believe you saved my life.

I also need to thank a kind shopper when he stopped to offer assistance during his shopping trip, another Good Samaritan.

If I could make awards they would be to the manager and staff at Ely Sainsbury’s and the local ambulance service.

Once again, thank you.