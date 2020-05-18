Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr Archant

A man who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles from B&M, along with several other items from stores across the region, has been jailed.

Liam Marshall has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops Liam Marshall has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops

Liam Marshall of no fixed abode has pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped, common assault and possession of a knife.

On three occasions on October 8, 10 and 18 he stole the Yankee candles from B&M at the Beehive Centre in Cambridge.

Between September 27 and February 11, he also stole meat, sweets and wine from the Co-Op in Milton Road and a bike work more than £500 from Anglia House.

He also took children’s clothing from Next in Sidney Street, perfume and five face and body trimmers worth £250 from Boots in Petty Curry.

The 31-year-old assaulted a security guard at Boots on February 11 and was found carrying bolt croppers and a knife in his bag.

Marshall has also been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order not to enter any Boots, Next, Co-Op, TK Maxx or B&M stores in Cambridge.

He’s also banned from the Grafton Centre, Grand Arcade, Lion Yard and Beehive Centre and any shops or retail premises within.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “Marshall’s offending has caused upset and damage to the community in which he lives.

“We hope this sentence will give him the time he needs to address his behaviour and a fresh start.

“CBOs are obtained through close partnership working with organisations including Cambridge Business Against Crime and one of the methods we use in the city to tackle shop theft.

“I would encourage businesses to report any breaches to us.”