Advanced search

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

PUBLISHED: 11:06 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 18 May 2020

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

Archant

A man who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles from B&M, along with several other items from stores across the region, has been jailed.

Liam Marshall has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs CopsLiam Marshall has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops

Liam Marshall of no fixed abode has pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped, common assault and possession of a knife.

On three occasions on October 8, 10 and 18 he stole the Yankee candles from B&M at the Beehive Centre in Cambridge.

Between September 27 and February 11, he also stole meat, sweets and wine from the Co-Op in Milton Road and a bike work more than £500 from Anglia House.

He also took children’s clothing from Next in Sidney Street, perfume and five face and body trimmers worth £250 from Boots in Petty Curry.

You may also want to watch:

The 31-year-old assaulted a security guard at Boots on February 11 and was found carrying bolt croppers and a knife in his bag.

Marshall has also been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order not to enter any Boots, Next, Co-Op, TK Maxx or B&M stores in Cambridge.

He’s also banned from the Grafton Centre, Grand Arcade, Lion Yard and Beehive Centre and any shops or retail premises within.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “Marshall’s offending has caused upset and damage to the community in which he lives.

“We hope this sentence will give him the time he needs to address his behaviour and a fresh start.

“CBOs are obtained through close partnership working with organisations including Cambridge Business Against Crime and one of the methods we use in the city to tackle shop theft.

“I would encourage businesses to report any breaches to us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

A bit of detective work - and a round trip from Whittlesey to March - and police bring owner and dog back together

Molly is back with her owners after a ride in a police car and a round trip from Whittlesey to March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

A bit of detective work - and a round trip from Whittlesey to March - and police bring owner and dog back together

Molly is back with her owners after a ride in a police car and a round trip from Whittlesey to March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

More than 120 pupils, parents and teachers join-in viral challenge and pass the toilet roll

More than 125 members of the St Andrew�s CofE Primary School PTA took part in the pass the toilet roll challenge. Picture: YouTube/Mike Harrison

‘It has touched our hearts’ - Soham couple donate essential items to Gambian school in desperate need of help

Herbie Baker and Linda Hitchings met Bassaru Jallow while on holiday in Gambia, and have since helped the couple by providing children at the Kerr Ardo Basic Cycle School with different items that they have donated, such as football kits, stationery and food. Picture: SUPPLIED/HERBIE BAKER

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr
Drive 24