Advanced search

Suspended sentence for village shop worker who stole £12,000 from employers - she must repay all the cash by the end of November

PUBLISHED: 12:17 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 17 October 2019

Kerry Mowl, who had worked for Ashley Stores, in High Street, Ashley, for nine years, admitted she was “struggling financially” when she stole £12,000 by voiding transactions just minutes after customers had paid. The 44-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence and told to repay all the cash by the end of November. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Kerry Mowl, who had worked for Ashley Stores, in High Street, Ashley, for nine years, admitted she was "struggling financially" when she stole £12,000 by voiding transactions just minutes after customers had paid. The 44-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence and told to repay all the cash by the end of November. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Archant

A village shop worker who stole £12,000 from her employers has been handed a suspended prison sentence and told to repay all the cash by the end of November.

Kerry Mowl, who had worked for Ashley Stores, in High Street, Ashley, for nine years, admitted she was "struggling financially" when she stole £12,000 by voiding transactions just minutes after customers had paid.

The 44-year-old was caught out when two new owners took over the store in July and became suspicious after noticing the number of 'transaction voids' on the office system seemed unusually high.

One of the owners then checked numerous other dates and noticed the void button had been used several times on most days for a variety of different transactions. On each day that he checked, Mowl had been working.

Over the next few weeks he gathered evidence to prove that Mowl was taking money from the till. He made a note of when the void transactions had been made and cross checked them against the CCTV footage, enabling him to work out exactly how the money was being taken.

The joint owner estimated that £30 to £50 per day was being stolen by Mowl, who worked five days a week, and that she had been stealing money since November 2017.

Mowl, of Doug Smith Close, Newmarket, would void the transactions before pocketing the cash and concealing the money under a notebook before taking that notebook to an area of the store with no CCTV.

You may also want to watch:

In police interview, Mowl admitted taking the cash and said she was struggling financially. She initially claimed she had stolen "about £1,000" but later agreed that £12,000 seemed accurate.

She explained in detail to officers how she was taking the money, which matched the exact method seen on the CCTV footage by the joint store owner.

At the end of the interview she apologised to the victims for what she had done and offered to pay the full amount back.

PC Mark Wootton, who investigated, said: "Mowl thought nothing of taking thousands of pounds from her employers over the course of more than 18 months.

"Her level of deceit towards her employers, who she must have seen on a daily basis, almost beggars belief and this was a huge breach of trust."

Mowl pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft by employee at a previous hearing and her case was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentence.

She was sentenced yesterday (October 16) where she was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay back all the money she stole by the end of November.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Most Read

‘We are so lucky to have found it’ - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

A rare red Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away – repainted black – near Lakenheath. Picture; SUBMITTED

HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Prince Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Best day ever’ for Cambridgeshire farmer as HRH Princess Royal lands in Little Downham to meet the Corkers Crisps team

HRH the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to East Cambridgeshire as she paid a 90 minute visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She toured the factory, handed out long service awards, and chatted to the company's woprkforce. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Ely ‘superstar’ crowned young design engineer of the year at British excellence awards in London

Professor Lucy Rogers who hosted the awards event and is a science author, inventor and judge from the BBC 2 show Robot Wars with James Veale from GiroNEX and Pete Malpas, regional managing director for Northern Europe at RS Components, who sponsored the Young Design Engineer of the Year category at the British Engineering Excellence Awards.

Suspended sentence for village shop worker who stole £12,000 from employers - she must repay all the cash by the end of November

Kerry Mowl, who had worked for Ashley Stores, in High Street, Ashley, for nine years, admitted she was “struggling financially” when she stole £12,000 by voiding transactions just minutes after customers had paid. The 44-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence and told to repay all the cash by the end of November. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

REVIEW: The Cambridge Greek Play, Sophocles’ Oedipus at Colonus at Cambridge Arts Theatre a triumph and a tour de force

In rehearsal, Rosy Sida as Oedipus (centre) with Vee Tames as Ismene and Sara Hazemi as Antigone

Cambridgeshire schools to receive increase of at least five per cent in ‘per pupil’ funding next year

Lucy Frazer MP welcomes increased funding for South East Cambridgeshire schools. She is pictured with education secretary MP Gavin Williamson. Picture: LUCY FRAZER'S OFFICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists