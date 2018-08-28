Ely cadet passes shooting syllabus with flying colours

Dedicated Rory from Ely air cadets achieved his full bore rifle marksman badge yesterday (January 27) on the L98A2 cadet rifle. Picture: ELY CADETS Archant

An air cadet from Ely has passed his shooting syllabus with flying colours to be awarded a full bore rifle marksman badge.

Cadet Flight Sergeant Rory Donoghue progressed through the whole shooting training syllabus, first being awarded his trained shot badge.

Dedicated Rory achieved his full bore rifle marksman badge yesterday (January 27) on the L98A2 cadet rifle.

The cadets have specific modules they have to progress though as they attempt to achieve high and higher marksmanship standards on target shooting.

They can then attend monthly outdoor range shoots at RAF Honnington with qualified staff beside them coaching them one on one on target shooting from prone, kneeling and standing positions.

In a post on the Ely Cadets Facebook page, it read: “Target shooting in the air training corps has changed a lot over the years for our air cadets.

“These days with the introduction of the progressive training syllabus the focus is on real in depth marksmanship training.

“Before they are allowed to start shooting, each cadet has to attend an intensive two day weapons handling and safety course.