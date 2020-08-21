Advanced search

Video

Shocking footage emerges of drivers smashing into each other on busy Cambs roads

PUBLISHED: 11:54 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 21 August 2020

Shocking video clips were shared to the �Cowboys Don�t Care� Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Shocking video clips were shared to the �Cowboys Don�t Care� Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Shocking video clips showing laughing drivers smashing into each other on Cambridgeshire roads – putting innocent motorists’ lives at risk – have emerged.

Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Video clips shared to a Facebook group with nearly 100,000 members show the group using the A10 towards Ely like something from Grand Theft Auto.

The mobile phone footage – filmed by a member of the group – shows the cars colliding just inches from other road users.

One brazen clip shows the speed of which one of the drivers is going before slamming into the back of another car in the race.

Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

What we know so far.

Eventually, police got involved following a crash in the village of Fordham.

We also know this video has been posted to a Facebook account called ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’

Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

And we know the group has 90,000 members and this particular video – put together from various clips – has been viewed over 1,000 times.

The video ends with at least one vehicle in a ditch and two other vehicles in a heap by the side of the road.

It is thought one of the vehicles was stolen from a Cambridgeshire farm on August 18 before the videos were filmed.

Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called on August 18 at 10.31pm to reports that a burglary in had taken place earlier that evening at Carlton Hall farm, Fordham.

“A Daihatsu Tracker 4X4 vehicle was stolen and later suspected to have been involved in a collision with a blue BMW and a green Mini Cooper.

“A fourth vehicle, also involved in the two collisions, has not yet been identified.

Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care Shocking video clips were shared to the ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

“The drivers of the Daihatsu Tracker and the unidentified car both left the scene in their vehicles.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 552 of August 18.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Huge £18.6 million contract awarded to start work on Soham railway station

The £18 million contract to build Soham railway station has been awarded to London-based J Murphy & Sons Ltd. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Huge £18.6 million contract awarded to start work on Soham railway station

The £18 million contract to build Soham railway station has been awarded to London-based J Murphy & Sons Ltd. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Shocking footage emerges of drivers smashing into each other on busy Cambs roads

Shocking video clips were shared to the �Cowboys Don�t Care� Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Weather puts a dampener on IWM Duxford showcase day

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Live domestic abuse support session to be held by police and partner agencies on Friday

Cambs Police are holding a live support session on their Facebook page on Friday night.

Virtual meeting, socially-distanced picnic and life drawing as Tithe Barn Trust adapts to covid-era

More picnickers by the Tithe Barn in Landbeach

Highways officials ‘steer’ developers away from creating cycle link to Ely leisure park across busy A10 on health and safety grounds

Just 13 people attended a public consultation on the proposals by Taylor Wimpey for their homes development at Ely. These were some of those attending - the company redacted the faces in their presentation to East Cambs Council. The meeting was at the cathedral centre last autumn, Picture; TAYLOR WIMPEY