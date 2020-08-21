Video

Shocking footage emerges of drivers smashing into each other on busy Cambs roads

Shocking video clips were shared to the �Cowboys Don�t Care� Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Shocking video clips showing laughing drivers smashing into each other on Cambridgeshire roads – putting innocent motorists’ lives at risk – have emerged.

Video clips shared to a Facebook group with nearly 100,000 members show the group using the A10 towards Ely like something from Grand Theft Auto.

The mobile phone footage – filmed by a member of the group – shows the cars colliding just inches from other road users.

One brazen clip shows the speed of which one of the drivers is going before slamming into the back of another car in the race.

What we know so far.

Eventually, police got involved following a crash in the village of Fordham.

We also know this video has been posted to a Facebook account called ‘Cowboys Don’t Care’

And we know the group has 90,000 members and this particular video – put together from various clips – has been viewed over 1,000 times.

The video ends with at least one vehicle in a ditch and two other vehicles in a heap by the side of the road.

It is thought one of the vehicles was stolen from a Cambridgeshire farm on August 18 before the videos were filmed.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called on August 18 at 10.31pm to reports that a burglary in had taken place earlier that evening at Carlton Hall farm, Fordham.

“A Daihatsu Tracker 4X4 vehicle was stolen and later suspected to have been involved in a collision with a blue BMW and a green Mini Cooper.

“A fourth vehicle, also involved in the two collisions, has not yet been identified.

“The drivers of the Daihatsu Tracker and the unidentified car both left the scene in their vehicles.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 552 of August 18.