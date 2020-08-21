Shocking footage of laughing drivers crashing into each other on Cambs roads handed to police

Shocking video clips were shared on’ Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on the A10. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care Facebook/Cowboys Don’t Care

Shocking video clips showing laughing drivers deliberately crashing into each other on a main Cambridgeshire road have been handed to the police.

Short video clips shared to a Facebook group with nearly 100,000 members show a group using the A10 at Waterbeach like something from Grand Theft Auto.

The shaky mobile phone footage – which has been shared nearly 4,000 times – shows the cars colliding just inches from other road users.

One brazen clip shows the speed of which one of the drivers is going before slamming into the back of another car in the race.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating online of anti-social driving.

“We were called at 8.05pm on August 20 with reports of a collision involving three cars and anti-social driving on the A10 at Waterbeach.

“When officers arrived, they noticed roadside furniture had been damaged but all three vehicles had been abandoned.

“No drivers or passengers were located at the scene and the three vehicles were recovered.

“The footage is now in the process of being reviewed and enquiries will be carried out in an attempt to identify those involved.

“We would encourage anyone with information to contact us via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 472 of August 20.”

