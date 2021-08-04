Gallery

Published: 9:19 PM August 4, 2021

Wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge harvested with help of Shire horses . Kings College, Cambridge Monday 02 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harrys

An extraordinary experiment in the ordinary has seen two shire horses brought in by a Cambridge college to help with the harvest.

In this instance the harvest is a wildflower meadow that King’s College planted as part of a biodiversity effort.

Wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge harvested with help of Shire horses . Kings College, Cambridge Monday 02 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The college even brought in a traditional hay wain, pulled by the shires, for authenticity but also to recreate traditional methods of harvesting the meadows. Bales are being collected to ensure new meadows can be created elsewhere across the city.

Wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge harvested with help of Shire horses . Kings College, Cambridge Monday 02 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

King’s is excited with the ongoing project and says the meadow provides considerably more plant species than the lawns that preceded it.

Wild candytuft and cornflower have enriched the meadow which has become another feature of the tourism trail in Cambridge.

Wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge harvested with help of Shire horses . Kings College, Cambridge Monday 02 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

You may also want to watch:

Head gardener Steve Coghill said it was wonderful to see the shires at work..

Wildflower meadow at King’s College, Cambridge harvested with help of Shire horses . Kings College, Cambridge Monday 02 August 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris





And with a throwback to Suffolk’s most famous painter – and painting – he suggested it would “make for a remarkable, bucolic scene and bring a bit of Constable to Cambridge".



