Train station once named quietest in UK makes yearly top 10 list again after only 164 visits

person

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:20 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 7:30 PM December 14, 2020
An east Cambridgeshire train station, once named the UK’s quietest, has made the yearly top 10 list once again after just 164 visits between 2019 and 2020.

Shippea Hill station near Ely was crowned the county’s quietest station a few years ago after it was used just 12 times between 2015 and 2016.

Now the Office of Rail and Road have crowned Berney Arms in Norfolk number one, with just 42 visits, leaving Shippea Hill in at number 10.

An office spokesperson said: “In previous years, usage at some of the least used stations presented as part of these statistics have greatly increased the following year.

“We understand that highlighting the least used stations within these statistics can encourage people to visit them.

“Last year’s joint least used stations, Denton and Stanlow and Thornton each had 46 entries and exits.

“In 2019-20, the number of entries and exits at these stations increased to 92 and 82 respectively.”

