Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

PUBLISHED: 11:43 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 27 July 2020

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

A police appeal for dashcam footage is underway after a cyclist died following a collision with a car.

The man was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, when he was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a woman at just after 4.15pm on Friday July 24.

Emergency services were called but the man was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car was shaken but not hurt and has spoken to police.

Police are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the car or cyclist just prior.

They would particularly like to hear from two separate passing motorists who stopped at the scene before continuing on their way.

The road was closed to allow investigations to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is urged to call 101 and ask for Sgt Craig Wheeler, at the road policing unit, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

