A 74-year-old woman has been summonsed to appear before magistrates in connection with a crash on the A10 at Waterbeach in which five-month-old baby Louis Thorold was killed.

Shelagh Robertson, 74, from Waterbeach, has been served a summons for the offence of causing death by careless driving and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Rachel Thorold, 36, of Gibson Close, Waterbeach, was seriously injured, while her baby Louis, who was in a pushchair, was killed in the collision on January 22 last year on Ely Road, Waterbeach.

The summons comes after the speed limit on the road was recduced following a long campaign by Louis' family.

Rachael, who spent over three months in hospital with several broken bones and a brain injury following the crash, came out of a coma in June 2021.

Louis’ father Chris meanwhile set up the Louis Thorold Foundation to get the speed limit reduced and to prevent the deaths of young children on U.K. roads.

Over £25,000 was also raised via a crowdfunder in his son’s memory.

In July, Cambridgeshire County Council confirmed the stretch of road from near the Denny End junction to near the slip road off Ely Road, Milton will be reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

Cambridgeshire County Council have agreed to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the A10 near Waterbeach from 50mph to 40mph following the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold. - Credit: Sîbel Lä





Writing in a blog post earlier this year, Rachael said: “The amount of heartbreak is beyond recognition and is the baseline feeling of everyday.

“Unfortunately, I wasn't aware of how people have their lives turned upside down and how much effort goes into recovery physically and mentally."

The fatal incident happened on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.

The van left the road and collided with Rachael, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair.

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries.

In 2021, South East Cambridgeshire Labour revealed the findings of a Freedom of Information which revealed there were 184 crashes on the A10 between Milton and Stretham between 2010 and 2019. Five were fatalities.

For more information on the Louis Thorold Foundation, visit: https://www.louisthorold.com/.