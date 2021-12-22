Firefighters from Ely were called to reports of a sheep being trapped near Ely Road, Queen Adelaide on December 20. - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

It was a ‘baaad’ morning for one sheep on Monday (December 20) after it got stuck in some brambles in the Ely area.

Firefighters from Ely were called at 11:35am to reports of a sheep trapped near Ely Road, Queen Adelaide.

They found the sheep stuck in brambles on the riverbank. Using small tools, they cut it free from the branches before releasing it back into the field.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire fire and rescue said: “On Monday, we responded to reports of a sheep trapped in Ely.

“We herd it was in a spot of trouble so we came to the rescue.

“We’ll always be there for ewe.”

The sheep got stuck in some brambles near Ely Road, Queen Adelaide on December 20. - Credit: Cambs fire and resuce

Firefighters were back at their station shortly after 12pm.

Responding to the incident on social media, one person said: “Just wondering whether everyone flocked to congratulate you?” while another said: “Ewe did a good job.”

Some even asked if there was “a video on EweTube.”

Firefighters cut the sheep free from the branches using small tools. - Credit: Cambs fire and rescue

