Shed set alight in evening blaze
- Credit: Google Maps
A shed was set alight in east Cambridgeshire last night.
The shed was found ablaze on allotments on Ten Bell Lane, Soham just after 6.20pm on Thursday evening, which was found to be deliberate.
Firefighters attended the scene before returning to their station under two hours later.
Cambridgeshire police are now on the hunt for those responsible.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Thursday, March 18 at 6.21pm, the crew from Soham were called to a shed fire on the allotments on Ten Bell Lane, Soham.
You may also want to watch:
“Firefighters used aqua packs to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 8pm; the cause of the fire was deliberate.
"Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."
Most Read
- 1 Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre
- 2 Care home with Covid-19 breached safety guidelines says regulator
- 3 Staff tackle 1,000-mile trek in bid to boost pupils' chances
- 4 Candidates to deliver Cambs metro reveal their plans
- 5 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 6 World-famous Boat Race organisers urge fans to stay at home
- 7 Vaccine centre offers comfort amid concerns over Covid-19 jab
- 8 Footballer 'in no place to help myself' describes painful road to recovery
- 9 Councillors decide Mayor is no angel as they ban him from running pub
- 10 Shed set alight in evening blaze
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.36pm yesterday with reports a shed had been deliberately set on fire at allotments near Ten Bell Lane in Soham.
“Two other sheds had also been vandalised, but no suspects were at the scene.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 487 of 18 March. Anyone without internet access should call 101."