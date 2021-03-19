Published: 10:31 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM March 19, 2021

Firefighters were called to a shed fire on Ten Bell Lane, Soham on Thursday, March 18. A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was deliberate. - Credit: Google Maps

A shed was set alight in east Cambridgeshire last night.

The shed was found ablaze on allotments on Ten Bell Lane, Soham just after 6.20pm on Thursday evening, which was found to be deliberate.

Firefighters attended the scene before returning to their station under two hours later.

Cambridgeshire police are now on the hunt for those responsible.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Thursday, March 18 at 6.21pm, the crew from Soham were called to a shed fire on the allotments on Ten Bell Lane, Soham.

“Firefighters used aqua packs to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 8pm; the cause of the fire was deliberate.

"Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.36pm yesterday with reports a shed had been deliberately set on fire at allotments near Ten Bell Lane in Soham.

“Two other sheds had also been vandalised, but no suspects were at the scene.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 487 of 18 March. Anyone without internet access should call 101."