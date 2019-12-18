Call for East Cambridgeshire residents to share net zero carbon emissions ideas

Residents are being urged to share their ideas on how the district council can protect the environment and cut emissions.

In October, East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) joined more than 200 councils across the UK to declare a climate emergency at its full council meeting.

A forum has now been launched where residents can submit their ideas to help the authority deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, said: "The council has a significant role to play in helping all of us to reduce emissions and to protect and improve the environment for future generations.

"Everyone has a part to play in making this happen.

"We all need to make changes and we are keen to hear ideas from our residents about what they think the Council can do to help us achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and protect and enhance our natural environment.

"We are asking residents to submit as many ideas as they can - they will all be considered by the council."

On Thursday December 19, ECDC will be running an ideas forum stall at Ely Market from 10am until 3pm where residents will be able to submit their ideas.

The council has already committed to several actions to work towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and wants to hear from residents about what else should go into the action plan due to be adopted in April 2020.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of ECDC's operational services committee, said: "We are proud of the work the council is already undertaking to reduce our impact on the environment.

"We are keen to work with our residents on their ideas and the council is dedicated to delivering net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Ideas from residents will be used to form part of ECDC's environment and climate change strategy and action plan which will be considered at the operational services committee meeting in April 2020.

Residents can submit their ideas in a number of ways: visit www.eastcambs.gov.uk/climatechange or email climatechange@eastcambs.gov.uk or by calling the customer services team on 01353 665555 during office hours.