Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 14:40 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 29 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Shane White trading as Shane White Plant Hire @ Groundworks of 4 Prickwillow Road, Queen Adelaide Ely, Cambs CB7 4SH is applying for a licence to use 2a Black Bank Road, Little Downham Ely, Cambs CB6 2TZ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Shane White trading as Shane White Plant Hire @ Groundworks of 4 Prickwillow Road, Queen Adelaide Ely, Cambs CB7 4SH is applying for a licence to use 2a Black Bank Road, Little Downham Ely, Cambs CB6 2TZ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Stretham youth project awarded funding from police and crime commissioner

A community centre in Stretham that has helped keep young people away from crime has been awarded a share of £12,000 from a police fund. Picture: WEBSITE.

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Thieves break into Fordham Co-op through fire escape before stealing £5,000 of cigarettes

Thieves break into Co-op in Fordham through fire escape before stealing £5,000 of cigarettes. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Ely optician raises £122 for Alzheimer’s Society by dying her hair blue

Dani Moore, who is a trainee dispensing optician at Scrivens in Ely, showed spec-tacular support for Alzheimer’s Society by dyeing her hair blue. She is pictured with her colleagues, sales advisor Sophie Beckett (left) and branch manager Makayla Beckett (right). Picture: LORNA BISHOP.

Two injured as crash closes the A47 near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists