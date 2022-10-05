The Shade Primary School children had a special assembly to show their donations for the Soham Foodbank.

The school has been collecting food in the foyer of the school and organised a special assembly to show the hard work the pupils had put into the project.

Each of the classes presented a song, a poem or a piece of artwork at the assembly which was conducted by Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of St Andrew's Church, in Soham.

Headteacher at The Shade Primary School, Jane Segust, said: “It was lovely to be able to come together once again for these occasions.

“A highlight was our youngest children in reception class singing A Dingle, Dangle Scarecrow.

“Our school councillors presented a basket of food from each class and Year Six children have organised the food into categories ready for us to present to Soham Foodbank.

“We are delighted to be able to support our local community and will be continuing to collect donations in the school foyer throughout the year.”