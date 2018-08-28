Advanced search

Chinese students enjoy a tour of the Sessions House in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:34 05 February 2019

Chinese students visit the Sessions House in Ely in a tour led by Mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse.

Chinese students enjoyed a tour of the old court house in Ely as part of a trip to the city.

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse welcomed the young people for a tour of the 19th century Sessions House.

Cllr Rouse said: “Delighted to welcome more young visitors from China to the sessions House and tell them about Ely.

“I’m not sure how much they understand but they are unfailingly polite and respectful and enjoyed having their photo taken.”

The listed building gained Royal assent in July 1820. The contractors were paid £6,000 in June 1821 when it is thought the building was completed.

Changes were made in 1843 when a separate house of correction, containing 35 cells, was built at the back and the prison chapel in the south wing was converted into a police station.

In 1878, the house of correction was closed under the Prisons Act of the previous year but it remained a court house until March 2011 when it was closed by the Ministry of Justice as part of a cost-cutting drive, with all cases sent to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court.

