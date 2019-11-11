Advanced search

'Every baby matters' - service at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby

11 November, 2019 - 18:30
A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support for those who have lost a baby. Spectacular lights were displayed earlier this year for baby loss awareness week. Picture: James Billings

A service will be held at Ely Cathedral to show support to those who have suffered the trauma of baby loss.

It will take place this Sunday (November 17) at 6.30pm for couples and individuals affected by the loss of a baby, whether that has been during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

The 'Saying Goodbye' services are organised by support charity, The Mariposa Trust, which helps people affected by baby loss.

The charity was founded by Zoe and Andy Clark-Coates, who sadly suffered the loss of five babies.

The services allow people to stand with others who have experienced the similar trauma of baby loss and collectively acknowledge and remember each life lost.

They are uplifting and moving events filled with music, poems and acts of remembrance.

Zoe said: "We invite anyone who has gone through or been affected by baby loss, to join us for this special event.

"Come and join with others who have been through a similar experience, in remembering all those who have gone too soon, because every baby matters."

They are open to people of faith or no faith, whether people have lost recently or decades ago.

More information on the charity can be found at www.mariposatrust.org and via www.sayinggoodbye.org

