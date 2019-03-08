Man rushed to hospital with 'serious but not life threatening injuries' after motorcycle crash with car on A142 near Sutton

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash with a car in East Cambridgeshire.

The motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton at around 7pm on Thursday, November 7.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries while police closed the road for a number of hours.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers investigating a serious collision on the A142 near Sutton are appealing for witnesses.

"At about 7pm a Ford Focus and a Yamaha MT03 motorcycle were involved in a collision. Officers and paramedics attended the scene.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

"The road was closed while the incident was dealt with. No arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 429 of November 7.