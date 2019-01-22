Advanced search

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

22 January, 2019 - 11:14
Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised in a two-car crash on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20, police have revealed.

All of the adults, aged between 30 and 61, and one of the children, aged 3, still remain at Addenbrooke’s Hospital after they suffered “serious injuries” in the crash.

The incident happened on January 20 at around 4pm and involved a grey Ford Focus and a white Audi Q3 – travelling in the Ford were two men, aged 61 and 30, and two children.

Although the three-year-old boy, who was travelling in the Ford, remains in hospital, the one-year-old boy has been discharged after being treated for minor injuries.

Travelling in the Audi was a 42-year-old woman, who was seriously injured and remains in hospital, and a four-year-old girl, who has been discharged after suffering minor injuries.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following a serious collision between two vehicles on the A142 at Witchford.

“All those involved are from Ely and the surrounding area and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the force control room on 101 and quote incident number 278 of Sunday (January 20).”

