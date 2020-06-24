Man in his 20s charged with three counts of attempted murder following incident in Little Downham

Third Drove, Little Downham, where emergency services were called to an overturned tractor on Monday (22 June). Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following an incident in Little Downham on Monday afternoon.

Liam Clifton, who is in his 20s, will appear before magistrates in Peterborough today (Wednesday).

He has also been charged with common assault, criminal damage and two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.

Emergency services were initially called to reports of a collision in Third Drove, Little Downham shortly after 4pm on Monday.

Later, at 7:15pm, firefighters were then required at the scene as specialist equipment was needed to cut a casualty from a tractor that had overturned.

Crews from Ely and Littleport attended the incident, released the trapped casualty who was then treated by medics from the East of England Ambulance Service.